Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Choice Hotels International worth $66,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 729,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231 over the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.7 %

CHH opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $133.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.