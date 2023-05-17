Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 569,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,715,000 after buying an additional 106,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,697,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $358.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

