Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,937 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

