Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.