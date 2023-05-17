Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $383,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.27.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.