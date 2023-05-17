Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

