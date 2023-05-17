Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

