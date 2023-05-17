Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 254 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.