Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 39,510 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $68,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

