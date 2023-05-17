Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 72,943 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,943 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $50,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

