Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 18,507 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,805,000 after buying an additional 408,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,227.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,066,000 after acquiring an additional 339,730 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

