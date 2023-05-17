Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 165,399 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,399 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 1.24% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

