Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $47.41 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,422 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $47,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $180.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

