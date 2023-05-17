Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $45.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,294 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Southern worth $45,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Southern by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 693.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 127,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

