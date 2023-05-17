Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $35.77 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $35,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AON by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,272 shares of company stock valued at $24,984,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $330.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

