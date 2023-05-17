Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $33.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,260 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,952 shares of company stock worth $7,411,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average is $155.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

