Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $61,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $201.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

