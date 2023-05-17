Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,162 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of General Electric worth $53,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in General Electric by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

GE stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $102.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

