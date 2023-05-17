Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,055 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $31,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $111,372,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 29.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

