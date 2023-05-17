Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.25

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 5394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.41.

CHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.17.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$77.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Chesswood Group had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3574879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

