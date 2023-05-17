Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CHKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,242. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in Washita County, Oklahoma. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

