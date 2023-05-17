Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

