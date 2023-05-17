Chemed Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
CHE opened at $544.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17.
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Chemed by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
