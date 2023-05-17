Chemed Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $544.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Chemed by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

