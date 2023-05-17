Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) President Acquires $22,686.72 in Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) President Mark R. Laneve bought 20,256 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,686.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 245,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Charge Enterprises Price Performance
Charge Enterprises stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $6.12.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.64 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.93%. Analysts predict that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charge Enterprises (CRGE)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.