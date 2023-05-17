Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) President Acquires $22,686.72 in Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) President Mark R. Laneve bought 20,256 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,686.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 245,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

Charge Enterprises stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.64 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.93%. Analysts predict that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

See Also

