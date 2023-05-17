CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 860,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CGI stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $104.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CGI by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in CGI by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in CGI by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CGI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 926,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,715,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

