CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 860,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CGI Price Performance
CGI stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $104.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CGI by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in CGI by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in CGI by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CGI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 926,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,715,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
