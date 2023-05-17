CES Energy Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of C$562.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$532.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.47.

CEU opened at C$2.36 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

