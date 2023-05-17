Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.91

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.91 and traded as high as $32.67. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 335,337 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,908,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

