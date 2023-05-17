Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 601,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 412.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPWHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.54) to GBX 1,155 ($14.47) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.50.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPWHF remained flat at $4.21 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

