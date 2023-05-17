Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Earnings Results

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several research firms have recently commented on CGAU. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $9,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7,685.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,439,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

