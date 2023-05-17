CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3,400.00 and last traded at $3,400.00. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,300.00.
CCUR Stock Up 3.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,174.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3,884.51.
CCUR Company Profile
CCUR Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCUR (CCUR)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.