Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.10. 2,897,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,670. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

About Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

