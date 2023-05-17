Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Catalent worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalent by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Catalent by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 23,183.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

