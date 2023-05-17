Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,780 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 34,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,452. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.37). NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $189.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.