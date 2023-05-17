Castleark Management LLC Sells 239,900 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239,900 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.87. 898,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,434,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

