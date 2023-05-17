Castleark Management LLC Sells 16,340 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 2.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $43,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.75.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $503.91. 177,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

