Castleark Management LLC Sells 14,840 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Option Care Health worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,355,000 after buying an additional 1,066,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,841,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,365,000 after buying an additional 365,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 1,811,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

