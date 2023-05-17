Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. 4,599,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,796,475. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 50,639 shares valued at $3,930,930. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

