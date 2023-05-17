Castleark Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Celsius worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Celsius by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.27. 314,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,983. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $135.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

