Castleark Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dycom Industries worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

NYSE DY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

