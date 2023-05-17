Castleark Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,940 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

