Castleark Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,240 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 3,750,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

