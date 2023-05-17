Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,896,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 336,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

