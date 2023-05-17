Castleark Management LLC Buys New Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Penumbra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PEN stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,850. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $324.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,973.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,139 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penumbra



Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

