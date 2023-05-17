Castleark Management LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.33% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,075,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HURN. Benchmark increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. 10,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,423. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,529.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

