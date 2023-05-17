Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,447 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Casella Waste Systems worth $61,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 112,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,843. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

