Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,042.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,722. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

