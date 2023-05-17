Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 384,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 478,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 273,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 164,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 157,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $2,691,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

CSV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,777. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $406.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

