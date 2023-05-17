Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Critical Contrast

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Synaptogenix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $3.53 million 13.91 -$19.88 million ($3.93) -1.23 Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$5.57 million ($2.06) -0.39

Synaptogenix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. Carisma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

16.5% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carisma Therapeutics and Synaptogenix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptogenix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carisma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.47%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carisma Therapeutics is more favorable than Synaptogenix.

Profitability

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Synaptogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics N/A 6.70% 5.41% Synaptogenix N/A -18.58% -17.43%

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics beats Synaptogenix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

