Cargojet Inc. (CJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 5th

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th.

Cargojet Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:CJT traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$110.40. 13,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$119.48. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$100.00 and a twelve month high of C$156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.4327689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CJT has been the topic of several research reports. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

