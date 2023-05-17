Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFSTF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Carbon Streaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.